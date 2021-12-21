Advertisement

Colorado State Patrol continues ‘low tolerance’ approach for traffic violations ahead of Christmas holiday

C.S.P. says to drive like Santa’s Watching
By Adam Woodbrey
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 8:25 AM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -Christmas is right around the corner which for many that means hitting the road as part of their holiday travel plans and the Colorado State Patrol is reminding drivers about being safe and responsible each time you get behind the wheel.

The State Patrol says the amount of fatal crashes is on pace for becoming the highest number Colorado has seen in more than 15 years. Troopers say they are out on patrol with a ‘low tolerance’ to lane violations and impaired driving.

“By the end of November, troopers had made close to thirteen thousand stops for lane violations alone this year,” stated Col. Matthew C. Packard, Colorado State Patrol. “Yet, the number of serious injury and fatal crashes continue to grow because of poor driving behaviors or driving while impaired. So, this is where you come in, Colorado drivers. You have to care enough to be responsible behind the wheel.”

C.S.P. says lane violations are good indicators of distracted driving, driving impaired and speeding.

According to data released by the C.S.P., fatal crashes involving drug and alcohol rose 10% in November 2021, compared to November 2020. Injury related crashes involving drugs and alcohol increased 36.5% during the same time. Crashes that resulted in property damage increased 15.5%.

“No one wants a citation at any time of the year, but there are worse things that you could experience,” explains Col. Packard. “Causing the death of another motorist or pedestrian, it may sound farfetched, but it is happening at a devastating rate across our state.”

C.S.P. is urging everyone to be responsible and safe while traveling during the Christmas holiday and says as you go about your holiday celebrations, to drive as if Santa Claus is watching you.

