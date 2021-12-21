Advertisement

COVID-19 safety tips for Christmas, New Year’s from Mesa County Public Health

As of Monday, 48 Mesa Co. residents were in the hospital because of COVID-19
Christmas Day is Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021.(KKCO/KJCT)
By Tom Ferguson
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 8:18 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Mesa County Public Health is encouraging members of the public to take certain precautions as Christmas and New Year’s celebrations approach.

Stefany Busch, spokeswoman for the health department, explained that, “We want to make sure that communication is clear with the party that you’re about to be with, so make sure everyone’s clear on...expectations we have with COVID-19 precautions.”

The health department is also suggesting wearing masks around at-risk family members.

“Another great tool is getting a negative COVID-19 test before gathering with your group for the holidays,” according to Busch.

Vaccination and booster shots are also recommended to prevent COVID-19 transmission, hospitalization, and death. According to Mesa Co. Public Health, “We have boosters available to our sixteen and above population. Of course, if you got your booster today or tomorrow you really wouldn’t have that high level of protection from the booster because it does take a few weeks for it to fully develop in your system. But still, it’s a great time to think about those booster shots.”

As of Monday, 48 Mesa Co. residents were in the hospital because of COVID-19. In the past 2 weeks, 23 residents have died from the virus.

The latest COVID-19 data for Mesa Co. can be found here. COVID-19 for Delta Co. can be found here, and information for Montrose Co. can be found here by clicking on the outline of the county on the map.

