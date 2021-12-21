Delta County to test CodeRED Emergency Alert System

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Law enforcement officials to conduct their annual CodeRed Emergency Alert System in Delta County.

Delta County Emergency Management and 9-1-1 dispatch will sent out alerts on Wednesday, Dec. 22 between 6 and 8 p.m. The test will consist of dispatch sending a message to all registered phone numbers and emails in the Public Safety Answering Point boundary for Delta County Dispatch, which includes Delta County and the Somerset and Maher areas.

All landlines, registered cell phones and voice over IP (Spectrum/Elevate internet based) phones will receive an automated call. Those who have opted to receive CodeRED’s text, email, or mobile app notifications will also receive a text-based message.

Alerts will be sent from (866) 419-5000, (855) 969-4636, or (218) 350-0131.

For more information about the CodeRED Emergency Alert System, and how to sign-up or opt-out of alerts, please visit deltacounty.com/em.

