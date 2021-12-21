Four vehicle accident on Patterson shuts down westbound lanes
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 3:41 PM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A four vehicle accident has occurred on Patterson Road in the area of 24 1/2 Rd. and Commerce Boulevard.
Around 3:30 p.m., the Grand Junction Police Department shutdown both westbound lanes on Patterson Road due to the crash.
This article will be updated once more information is available.
