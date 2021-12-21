Local pig sanctuary seeking help

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A local pig sanctuary is looking for funding after Covid has put them at risk of closing. Sioux Robbins-Bartels is the owner of Pig-A-Sus Sanctuary. She says she grew up on a farm and over the years noticed that many people didn’t know how to properly care for these animals so the sanctuary was born as a way to educate people.

Currently Pig-A-Sus houses 65 senior pot belly pigs. To keep up, Sioux and her husband have been getting help from their grandkids and even great grandkids. Before the pandemic, the sanctuary relied on open houses for funding. Anywhere from 150 to 200 people were able to stop by the farm each day to feed the pigs, take part in silent auctions, and make donations. At this point, it has been roughly two years since they’ve been allowed to have visitors on a consistent basis. They have tried a handful of times to allow people back on farm but then some guests came down with Covid.

Total care for one animal for one year is approximately $450.00. This includes all shots, quarterly de-worming, feed, water, straw, heat lights, individual needs, and a major important item, feet trimming. Many of the Potbellies we adopt come in a very obese condition which contributes to arthritis.

Sioux is really trying to raise awareness about their needs. She hopes by spring they will be able to allow more visitors and attract new sponsors.

