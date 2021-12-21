Vote now! Who had the best Western Slope sports moment of 2021?
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 9:55 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Choose from one of four options to help us decide the best sports moment this year.
A. CMU football beats #3 Colorado School of Mines on final play
https://www.nbc11news.com/2021/10/24/sports-highlights-saturday-october-23rd/
B. CMU men’s soccer wins the RMAC championship
https://www.nbc11news.com/2021/11/14/sports-highlights-saturday-november-13th/
C. Aislyn Sharp hits 3 home runs to win the RMAC softball championship
https://www.nbc11news.com/2021/05/16/mavericks-named-2021-rmac-champions/
D. Montrose football completes perfect, undefeated regular season
https://www.nbc11news.com/2021/10/30/friday-night-blitz-week-ten-october-29th/
Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.