CDOT anticipating heavy holiday traffic for the next two weeks

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Colorado Department of Transportation is anticipating heavier than normal traffic in many areas of the state for the next couple of weeks as people travel for Christmas and New Year’s.

”Right now its appearing like we’re gonna stay with pretty heavy traffic other than Christmas Day for the next couple of weeks,” said CDOT statewide communications manager Bob Wilson. “Historically we stayed pretty busy during these last two weeks of the year.”

Starting this week up until January 3, traffic is expected to be congested along the I-70 in both directions. The only day that is expected to be light is December 25. CDOT encourages drivers to be prepared for traffic with extra food and clothes. With snow in the forecast, CDOT recommends travelers to bring ice scrapers and emergency kits in their cars. They also encourage drivers to ‘know before you go’ by checking www.cotrip.org and the Interstate 70 website ahead of time at www.GoI70.com for updated road conditions.

”Know before you go, said Wilson. “Check our website, check the cameras to see what traffic conditions are if you can expect some delays, and what the weather’s gonna be like. Because if we get any adverse weather, that can also slow down travel as well.”

CDOT projects will be suspended statewide by noon on Thursday, Dec. 23 and Thursday, Dec. 30. These projects are allowed to resume their regular schedule on Monday, Dec. 27 and Monday, Jan. 3.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.