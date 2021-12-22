Advertisement

Clemency petition now in hand’s of Gov. Polis for trucker sentenced to prison

26-year-old Rogel Aguilera-Mederos
26-year-old Rogel Aguilera-Mederos(KUSA)
By Adam Woodbrey
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 9:26 AM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -A clemency application for the man who was sentenced to 110 years in prison goes to the governor’s office, following millions of signatures on an online petition on behalf of the defendant.

The man, 26-year-old Rogel Aguilera-Mederos was convicted in October, 2021 of vehicular homicide in a crash that killed four people while driving his semi-truck in 2019.

Aguilera-Mederos initially told investigators the brakes on his truck failed while he was driving on I-70 and he tried to pull the truck over to the shoulder to avoid stopped traffic, but was unable to due to another semi-truck that had pulled over in that area.

Since he was convicted in October, nearly five million people have signed an online petition in a plea to grant him clemency or commute his sentence.

A clemency application has gone to the Gov. Jared Polis’ office. No word yet at this point what can be expected for a timeframe, or a decision.

Meanwhile, prosecutors have also filed a motion for a new hearing to reconsider Aguilera-Mederos’ sentencing.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Grand Junction Police Department responded to reports of a crash. Upon arrival, they found...
Trash trucker operator suffers serious injuries after being hit by his own vehicle
Colorado State Patrol
One dead and several others injured in a crash between a suburban and dump truck
Grand Junction Police Department Traffic Incident
Four vehicle accident on Patterson shuts down westbound lanes
Colorado has the highest quit rate in the country.
Rising employee turnover causes problems for Mesa County
A 10-year-old Fruita boy is fighting a rare disease called severe Aplastic Anemia.
10-year-old Fruita boy fighting a rare blood disease

Latest News

KKCO Mesa County sees 5.95% population growth from 2010 to 2020
KKCO Mesa County sees 5.95% population growth from 2010 to 2020
COVID-19 safety tips for Christmas and New Year’s from Mesa County Public Health
KKCO COVID-19 safety tips for Christmas and New Year’s from Mesa County Public Health
KKCO 10-year-old Fruita boy fighting a rare blood disease
KKCO Capacity remains limited across Mesa County hospitals
KKCO Capacity remains limited across Mesa County hospitals