CMU football family mourns loss of Quinton Powell

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Colorado Mesa University president John Marshall has confirmed the death of Quinton Powell, a former defensive back for the CMU football team. He passed away Monday at just 22 years old.

QP was a defensive back for the Mavs from 2017-2019. He was still attending the school, with majors in Business Administration and Energy Management. Many members of the CMU football family have posted tributes to Powell on social media. Every single one of his teammates relayed the same message: LLQP.

Long Live Quinton Powell. We will update this story with more information as it becomes available.

