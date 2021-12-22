Advertisement

County files lawsuit against Tina Peters

Tina Peters Rally
Tina Peters Rally(KKCO)
By Taylor Burke
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 12:29 PM MST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Mesa County filed a new lawsuit against Clerk Tina Peters over her alleged failure to attest to a legal action taken by the Board of County Commissioners, something she eventually agreed to do as a direct result of the court challenge. Peters said she was against the contract extension on grounds that it’s her job, and not the commissioners, to enter into agreements dealing with next year’s elections.

The lawsuit isn’t over that contract, but rather Peters’ failure to attest to the board’s approval of it. In addition to overseeing elections a county clerk’s office is required by law to supply a clerk to the board of their county. The lawsuit alleges that Peters’ has violated the law by refusing to attest to the commissioners’ official action.

Peters, however, feels the commissioners overstepped their authority, and are in violation of a court order that only removed her as election chief for this year, not next year and not the 2021 Coordinated Elections from which she was barred from overseeing while she and others are under state and federal criminal investigations into possible election wrongdoings and wire fraud.

Peters also said she opposed the contract because the person who was tapped to step in as the county’s designated election official, former Secretary of State Wayne Williams, does contract work for Runbeck. That is true, but he had nothing to do with negotiating the contract, which originally was approved in 2015.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Grand Junction Police Department responded to reports of a crash. Upon arrival, they found...
Trash trucker operator suffers serious injuries after being hit by his own vehicle
Colorado State Patrol
One dead and several others injured in a crash between a suburban and dump truck
Grand Junction Police Department Traffic Incident
Four vehicle accident on Patterson shuts down westbound lanes
Colorado has the highest quit rate in the country.
Rising employee turnover causes problems for Mesa County
A 10-year-old Fruita boy is fighting a rare disease called severe Aplastic Anemia.
10-year-old Fruita boy fighting a rare blood disease

Latest News

26-year-old Rogel Aguilera-Mederos
Clemency petition now in hand’s of Governor Polis for trucker sentenced to prison
KKCO Mesa County sees 5.95% population growth from 2010 to 2020
KKCO Mesa County sees 5.95% population growth from 2010 to 2020
COVID-19 safety tips for Christmas and New Year’s from Mesa County Public Health
KKCO COVID-19 safety tips for Christmas and New Year’s from Mesa County Public Health
KKCO 10-year-old Fruita boy fighting a rare blood disease