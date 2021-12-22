Livestock killed by wolves for first time in 70 years

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Colorado Parks and Wildlife is investigating a claim in which a wolf killed some livestock.

The Colorado Cattlemen’s Association said this is the first confirmed instance of livestock being killed by wolves in Colorado in more than 70 years. According to them the calf was a purebred replacement heifer that weighed about 500 pounds.

CPW states that they were notified of the calf and conducted a field investigation on the carcass to look for evidence of pre-mortem wounds. They also said they will reimburse the calf’s owner using the same process they currently use if livestock is killed by a mountain lion or bear. They are working to formalize an official process for damage by wolves.

Colorado voters in 2020 narrowly passed proposition 114 which directs CPW to create a statewide wolf restoration and management program by the end of 2023. The compensation plan will be created as part of that planning process, CPW said.

CPW said in July, they had spotted a litter of gray wolf pups in the state for the first time since the 1940s.

