Animal shelter asking for a miracle this Christmas

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A non-profit animal shelter is asking for donations this holiday season to help them treat animals at their clinic.

Ebert is an 11-week-old puppy who recently arrived at the La Plata County Humane Society. After an initial veterinary exam, Ebert was diagnosed with a significant heart murmur. To determine the impact the murmur will have on his life and a treatment plan, Ebert will undergo an echocardiogram.

At this time, the shelter is also treating other animals who require extensive medical and post-op care.

One of these animals is Richard the cat. Richard was found with a gopher trap attached to his paw. He required an emergency leg amputation which was performed at Riverview Animal Hospital. Richard has since recovered and is currently available for adoption.

Another animal who requires extensive care is a dog named Rascal. Rascal is a staff favorite, he currently receives weekly hydrotherapy treatments at Durango Animal Hospital as well as follows a regime of taking joint supplements to help aid his hip dysplasia and old knee energy.

This Christmas season, LPCHS is asking for donations to help offset the costs of the animals they treat, including Ebert, Richard, and Rascal.

“We have a very high standard of veterinary medical care at LPCHS that is fulfilled by myself assisted by almost every other shelter staff member. For my part, I examine every dog and cat when they arrive and address any concerns that negatively impact their quality of life,” stated Victoria Robinson, Doctor of Veterinary Medicine at LPCHS. “For example, I treat dental disease, surgically correct inverted lower eyelids, treat a variety of bacterial and viral diseases, and diagnose diseases such as diabetes through blood work. Every effort is made to treat a diagnosed condition. If a condition arises during an animal’s stay at the shelter, the kennel staff alerts me to the situation and it is treated to the best of my ability which may involve seeking help from our veterinary community, as is the case with Rascal. In addition to examining and treating shelter animals, I also provide care to recently adopted animals. If an owner has a concern within a week of an adoption, they can schedule an appointment for me to examine the animal and address their concerns. The diagnosis and treatment of medical conditions can be expensive but I feel that it’s a win for the animal and a win for the adopters when they are addressed.”

For more information about LPCHS or to donate and help animals like Ebert, Rascal, and Richard, please visit lpchumanesociety.org.

