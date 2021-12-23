Grandparents adopt granddaughter after an eight year battle

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A very special gift has come to a Clifton family. The Maclean family has added someone special to their home through adoption.

After nine months, James and Evylen Maclean could adopt their granddaughter yesterday. They tell me they’re happy their granddaughter has a permanent home with them. “Say goodbye to your grandparents. You’re never going to see them again,” said Evylen.

Evylen Maclean, the granddaughter who is named after her grandmother, says she had lost hope in reuniting with her family. “Through some miracle of God, we were put back in touch with her,” explained James.

James Maclean, her grandfather, says it’s been an eight-year battle. His daughter lost custody of her due to addiction, and Evylen was put into the foster care system. After five homes, she was eventually adopted in 2014 by a family in Utah.

“After a long time, I finally got the courage to stand up for myself, and I reported what they were doing to me,” said Evelyn.

Evelyn was immediately pulled from the family and put back into foster care, but she wanted to be reunited with her family. “Knowing that I could finally be happy because I wasn’t happy for a long time and knowing that I could reach out to my grandparents again. That filled my heart with joy,” added Evelyn.

The social worker got to work.

“Because she had the same name as me and so when they asked her name was before and what my name was.” They found me immediately,” said Maclean.

Evelyn Maclean, the grandmother, says they got in contact with the family by mail.

“It was absolutely amazing,” exclaimed Maclean. The Maclean became Evelyn’s foster parents in March and began the adoption process, and finally, on December 21, they were granted custody.

“We’ve had great Christmas. We have a lot of families, and this is one Christmas we are going to remember for the rest of our lives,” said James. Evelyn says for those children who are in a similar situation, never to give up and always be willing to reach out for help.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.