Nutcracker Ballet returns

By Cristian Sida
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 7:15 PM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Absolute Dance annual Nutcracker Ballet returns to the stage after last year’s absence due to the pandemic. The performances will include approximately 100 western Colorado dancers, who will take the stage alongside professional dancers.

This year, Tanner Blee, a Grand Junction native guest artist, will be his first time performing locally in nearly eight years on the same stage he grew up performing on./ Emily Osborn, with absolute dance, says she’s happy their back to performing for a live audience.

”This year, what makes it special is it’s the first time. We really get to perform in a theatre for an audience since all the madness happened with COVID. And so many people were affected by it. So it’s a good chance to bring everything back to almost a sense of wellness,” said Osborn.

They have pre-sold close to 2700 tickets. Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, the performances will occur a 1 pm show and 7 pm.

