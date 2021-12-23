Top 10 Sports Moments of 2021 - #10 McLennan Highlanders, JUCO Champions

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - We’re counting down the Top 10 Sports Moments of the Year, starting with:

The McLennan Highlanders winning their first NJCAA National Championship since 1983 and becoming the first team to go undefeated in the JUCO World Series in over 7 years!

The team had a remarkable run lead by the 2021 JUCO MVP, Logan Henderson and capture the hearts of JUCO fans across the Western Slope with multiple double digit victories on their way to the 2021 JUCO Crown.

Congratulations to the 2021 McLennan Baseball team! Our KKCO #10 Sports Moment of the Year.

