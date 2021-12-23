Advertisement

Young open-heart surgery patient prepares and delivers goodie bags to others

A young open-heart surgery patient demonstrates just how big her heart is.
Young open heart surgery patient prepares and delivers goodie bags to other St. Mary's patients
Young open heart surgery patient prepares and delivers goodie bags to other St. Mary's patients(St. Mary's Medical Center, Grand Junction)
By Madelynn Fellet
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 5:28 PM MST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Aubrie is a patient at St. Mary’s Medical Center who has received over 14 procedures. Out of those 14 procedures, four were open-heart surgeries.

This Christmas Aubrie and her family wanted to demonstrate a heart for others. They achieved this by preparing and delivering goodie bags to other St. Mary’s patients who aren’t able to spend Christmas at home with their families and loved ones.

“A big thank you to Aubrie and her family for sharing their love, grace, and generosity,” says St. Mary’s.

Caption

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Grand Junction Police Department responded to reports of a crash. Upon arrival, they found...
Trash trucker operator suffers serious injuries after being hit by his own vehicle
Head-on collision between a Chevy Suburban and a Dump Truck on Highway 348 in Delta
Three dead in head-on collision between suburban and dump truck
Quinton Powell played defensive back at CMU from 2017-2019
CMU football family mourns loss of Quinton Powell
Grand Junction Police Department Traffic Incident
Five vehicle accident on Patterson shuts down westbound lanes
A 10-year-old Fruita boy is fighting a rare disease called severe Aplastic Anemia.
10-year-old Fruita boy fighting a rare blood disease

Latest News

Puppy with Heart Murmur Asking for a Christmas Miracle - Ebert
Puppy with Heart Murmur Asking for a Christmas Miracle
Young open heart surgery patient prepares and delivers goodie bags to other St. Mary's patients
Young open heart surgery patient prepares and delivers goodie bags to other St. Mary's patients
Colorado Parks and Wildlife is investigating a claim in which a wolf killed some livestock.
Livestock killed by wolves for first time in 70 years
Tina Peters Rally
County files lawsuit against Tina Peters