Young open-heart surgery patient prepares and delivers goodie bags to others

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Aubrie is a patient at St. Mary’s Medical Center who has received over 14 procedures. Out of those 14 procedures, four were open-heart surgeries.

This Christmas Aubrie and her family wanted to demonstrate a heart for others. They achieved this by preparing and delivering goodie bags to other St. Mary’s patients who aren’t able to spend Christmas at home with their families and loved ones.

“A big thank you to Aubrie and her family for sharing their love, grace, and generosity,” says St. Mary’s.

