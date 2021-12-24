Advertisement

Rollover accident on I-70 just beyond Utah border

The vehicle was headed eastbound on I-70 when the accident occurred.
By Madelynn Fellet
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 12:42 PM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The vehicle was headed eastbound on I-70 when it rolled. The accident occurred just east of the Westwater Exit in Utah.

Utah Highway Patrol responded to the accident.

The condition of the passenger(s) is not known at this time.

This article will be updated once more information is available.

