Top 10 Sports Moments of 2021 - #9 2021 MLB All-Star Week at Coors Field

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - We’re counting down the Top 10 Sports Moments of the Year, here’s #9:

just months before the Mid Summer Classic was supposed to be in Atlanta the MLB moved the host city to Denver and the entire state was thrilled to bring in thousands of fans from across the world and millions of dollars to Colorado for the first time, since 1998.

All of the biggest names in baseball were here in Colorado, Shohei Ohtani, Aaron Judge, Vlad Guerro Jr, Max Sherzer, Fernando Tatis, the hometown hero, Trevor Story... gave us a story during the Home Run Derby and Aaron Judge told us personally that Rrey Mancini was his dark horse to win the Home Run Derby, just after he beat cancer, and he made it to the finals!

Denver pulled off hosting one of the biggest events of the year, on such short notice. Great scenes to see here in our home state.

Congratulations to the 2021 Colorado Rockies team and staff! Our KKCO #9 Sports Moment of the Year.

