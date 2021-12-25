Mantey Heights luminarias

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Every year on Christmas Eve, the Mantey Heights neighborhood in Grand Junction sets out thousands of luminarias. This year the neighborhood was decorated with 27,000 luminarias.

A luminary is a candle in a bag, each house on the block decorated their homes with these luminarias. This Santa Fe tradition was started about 50 years ago here in Grand Junction.

Janet Grant, who lives on the block, invited the community to come on down and experience the magic.

”I just want to let everyone know that it’s happening. We have lots of new neighbors and lots of new people that live in town, and the light show on people’s houses gets a lot of attention, but this is something special. It is a lot of people doping the work, and it only happens one night,” said Grant.

The luminaries were lit at 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve. Grant says these candles are said to lead the way for the kings to find baby Jesus.

