Advertisement

Mantey Heights luminaries

Mantey Heights luminaries
Mantey Heights luminaries((KKCO/KJCT))
By Cristian Sida
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 6:42 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Every year on Christmas Eve, the Mantey Heights neighborhood in Grand Junction puts out luminaries. This year there were 27,000.

Each house on the block decorates their homes with these luminaries, a candle in a bag. This new Santa Fe tradition was started about 50 years here in Grand Junction Janet Grant, who lives on the block, invites the community to come on down and experience the magic.

”I just want to let everyone know that it’s happening. We have lots of new neighbors and lots of new people that live in town, and the light show on people’s houses gets a lot of attention, but this is something special. It is a lot of people doping the work, and it only happens one night,” said Grant.

The luminaries were lit at 5 pm. Grant says these candles are said to lead the way for the kings to find baby Jesus.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quinton Powell played defensive back at CMU from 2017-2019
CMU football family mourns loss of Quinton Powell
Rollover accident by Colorado-Utah border
One dead, three transported to hospital after rollover accident
Head-on collision between a Chevy Suburban and a Dump Truck on Highway 348 in Delta
Three dead in head-on collision between suburban and dump truck
Tina Peters Rally
County drops lawsuit against Tina Peters
Maclean family
Grandparents adopt granddaughter after an eight year battle

Latest News

Hilltop
Nonprofit serves Christmas Eve meals to homebound seniors
I-70 Crash
Rollover accident by Colorado-Utah border
One dead, three transported to hospital after rollover accident
Rim Rock Drive is closed across the top of the Colorado National Monument
Rim Rock Drive is closed due to icy roads