Top 10 Sports Moments of 2021 - #8 Fruita Football makes State Playoffs on last-second touchdown

The Fruita Monument Wildcats moved on to the State Playoffs after being down 21-7 in the last game of the season
Fruita Monument Wildcats
Fruita Monument Wildcats(kkco/kjct)
By Dave Ackert
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 6:58 PM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - We’re counting down the Top 10 Sports Moments of the Year, here’s #8:

The stakes couldn’t have been much higher at Stocker Stadium on October 30th. The Wildcats started the season 2-2, but caught on fire after that. Mesa Ridge got out to a 21-7 lead in the last game of the season with a playoff spot on the line, but Fruita had a lot of answers with Kaison Steigelmeier, Corben Rowell, Armony Trujillo and Peyton Nessler.

The entire team held it together in a back and forth game. They were down 35-30 with five seconds left and won it on the last play of the game!

Congratulations to the 2021 Fruita Monument Football team and staff! Our KKCO #8 Sports Moment of the Year.

...

We still need you to vote for YOUR number one, FAVORITE sports moment of 2021 HERE!

