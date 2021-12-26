Colorado State Patrol troopers respond to number of traffic accidents on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Grand Junction area saw a number of traffic accidents that occurred on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

The Colorado State Patrol responded to a head-on collision at around 11 p.m. Friday night involving two vehicles at the intersection of Unaweep Ave. and Arlington Dr. The crash involved an eighteen-year-old male out of Grand Junction and a 27-year-old female out of Collbran. The male driver did transport himself to the hospital, but no injuries were reported regarding the female driver. The male driver was given a court summons related to the incident. Both vehicles were towed afterwards.

At around 3:08 a.m. on Christmas morning, CSP received word of a single-vehicle accident involving a semi-truck out of Utah near Exit 37 on I-70 by Clifton. The truck driver slid off the interstate and onto the side of the road. The truck then rolled onto its driver’s side, according to authorities.

State troopers responded to another single vehicle crash, this one involving an eighteen-year-old female driving a pickup truck that crashed into a power pole on Broadway in Grand Junction around 10:13 Saturday morning. The driver did make a complaint of injury to authorities, and the truck was towed away.

CSP also received a call at around 11:46 Friday morning of a collision involving a semi-truck and a vehicle on I-70 near mile post 56 eastbound. An eastbound lane on the interstate was closed as a result at around 12:25 p.m., but then reopened by 1:55 p.m.

Also at mile post 56 on I-70 eastbound, a 30-year-old female driver out of Rifle hit a Colorado State Patrol car around 11:54 a.m. No injuries were reported to authorities. The patrol car was towed away from the scene.

