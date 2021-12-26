Advertisement

Desmond Tutu, South African equality activist, dies at 90

Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu addresses new University of Oklahoma graduates at a ceremony...
Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu addresses new University of Oklahoma graduates at a ceremony at the university after he received an honorary degree, Tuesday April 25, 2000, in Norman, Okla.(Source: AP Photo/J. Pat Carter, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 12:29 AM MST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOHANNESBURG (AP) - Desmond Tutu, South Africa’s Nobel Peace Prize-winning activist for racial justice and LGBT rights and retired Anglican Archbishop of Cape Town, has died, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa announced Sunday. He was 90.

An uncompromising foe of apartheid, South Africa’s brutal regime of oppression again the Black majority, Tutu worked tirelessly, though non-violently, for its downfall.

The buoyant, blunt-spoken clergyman used his pulpit as the first Black bishop of Johannesburg and later Archbishop of Cape Town as well as frequent public demonstrations to galvanize public opinion against racial inequity both at home and globally.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rollover accident by Colorado-Utah border
One dead, three transported to hospital after rollover accident
Officers with the Grand Junction Police Department responded to the scene.
William Alcavage, 42, arrested after allegedly pulling knife out at Smoker Friendly customer
Head-on collision between a Chevy Suburban and a Dump Truck on Highway 348 in Delta
Three dead in head-on collision between suburban and dump truck
Rim Rock Drive is closed across the top of the Colorado National Monument
Rim Rock Drive is closed due to icy roads
Quinton Powell played defensive back at CMU from 2017-2019
CMU football family mourns loss of Quinton Powell

Latest News

Toledo Fire and Rescue crews responded to a fire on Fernwood Ave around 4:30am.
Boy, 11, killed in Christmas Eve house fire in Ohio
A three-hour video released by the Justice Department shows one of the most violent and...
New footage of Capitol riot released as Select Committee ramps up investigation
The incidents took place as 2021 comes to a close with 10 major U.S. cities breaking homicide...
Shootings in Los Angeles, Chicago mar last-minute Christmas shopping
The surge in COVID-19 is impacting holiday travel, and alarming health officials. (Source: CNN...
Flight cancellations snarl holiday plans for thousands