WATCH: Rescue dogs dig into Christmas toys from ‘Santa’s sleigh’

By CNN
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 7:40 AM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
KANAB, Utah (CNN) - It was a very special Christmas for some shelter dogs in Utah on Saturday.

The animals awaiting adoption got to pick a favorite toy from a flatbed trailer called “Santa’s sleigh.”

The toy giveaway for homeless pets is a 38-year-long tradition at Best Friends Animal Society in Kanab, Utah.

Animal lovers from all over the United States and Canada donate toys for the pets.

Throughout the year, Best Friends work to find homes for every dog, running the nation’s largest no-kill animal santuary.

The shelter’s cats and kittens get toys on Christmas, too, but they do not have to retrieve them from Santa’s sleigh.

