CDOT announces Monday closure at Vail Pass on I-70

The notice was released on Sunday evening
(KKCO)
By Tom Ferguson
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 9:27 PM MST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, drivers can expect a closure of the Vail Pass on I-70 in both directions on Monday starting at 9 a.m. The closure will allow crews to conduct avalanche mitigation, according to CDOT.

Officials expect the closure to last about one hour.

The closure for eastbound traffic will start at Exit 176 (Vail), however, a closure for eastbound commercial motor vehicles will start at Exit 180 (East Vail). The closure for westbound traffic will start at at Exit 195 (Copper Mountain/Leadville/CO 91).

For further updates, motorists can visit cotrip.org.

