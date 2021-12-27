Advertisement

Colorado Parks and Wildlife invites public to First Day Hikes to ring in the new year

By Madelynn Fellet
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 1:17 PM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Colorado Parks and Wildlife is inviting the public to participate in First Day Hikes at a participating Colorado state park.

Join Colorado Parks and Wildlife for a First Day Hike at a Colorado State Park on Jan. 1, 2022
Here’s some things CPW wants potential hikers to know about First Day Hikes:

  • Hikes are free but park visitors must possess a valid parks pass.
  • Participating parks may require a reservation prior to the hike, check the park’s webpage for details.
  • Hikes will vary in skill level and length depending on location and weather conditions.
  • Bring snacks, water, extra clothing, and hiking shoes with good traction. If trails are icy or snowy consider bringing trekking poles, snowshoes or shoe spikes.

For a list of participating Colorado state parks, please visit cpw.state.co.us.

For more information about CPW, please visit cpw.state.co.us/aboutus.

