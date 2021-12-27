Advertisement

‘Dallas Buyers Club’ director Jean-Marc Vallée dead at 58

Director and producer Jean-Marc Vallée arrives at the 29th American Cinematheque Awards...
Director and producer Jean-Marc Vallée arrives at the 29th American Cinematheque Awards honoring Reese Witherspoon at the Hyatt Regency Century Plaza on Oct. 30, 2015, in Los Angeles. He directed Witherspoon in the 2014 movie "Wild" and the HBO series "Big Little Lies."(Source: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 10:46 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Director and producer Jean-Marc Vallée, who won an Emmy for directing the hit HBO series “Big Little Lies” and whose 2013 drama “Dallas Buyers Club” earned multiple Oscar nominations, has died. He was 58.

His representative Bumble Ward said Sunday that Vallée died suddenly in his cabin outside Quebec City, Canada, over the weekend.

Vallée was acclaimed for his naturalistic approach to filmmaking, directing stars including Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Amy Adams and Jake Gyllenhaal over the past decade.

He directed Emily Blunt in 2009′s “The Young Victoria” and became a sought-after name in Hollywood after “Dallas Buyers Club,” featuring Matthew McConaughey and Jared Leto, earned six Academy Awards nominations, including best picture.

He often shot with natural light and hand-held cameras and gave actors freedom to improvise the script and move around within a scene’s location. The crew roamed up and down the Pacific Coast Trail to shoot Witherspoon in 2014′s “Wild.”

“They can move anywhere they want,” the Canadian filmmaker said of his actors in a 2014 interview with The Associated Press. “It’s giving the importance to storytelling, emotion, characters. I try not to interfere too much. I don’t need to cut performances. Often, the cinematographer and I were like, ‘This location sucks. It’s not very nice. But, hey, that’s life.’”

He re-teamed with Witherspoon to direct the first season of “Big Little Lies” in 2017, and directed Adams in 2018′s “Sharp Objects,” also for HBO. Vallée won DGA awards for both.

___

AP Film Writer Jake Coyle contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colorado State Patrol troopers responded to the scene of a head-on collision at Unaweep Ave....
Colorado State Patrol troopers respond to number of traffic accidents on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day
Rollover accident by Colorado-Utah border
One dead, three transported to hospital after rollover accident
Puppy with Heart Murmur Asking for a Christmas Miracle - Ebert
Animal shelter asking for a miracle this Christmas
Officers with the Grand Junction Police Department responded to the scene.
William Alcavage, 42, arrested after allegedly pulling knife out at Smoker Friendly customer
Head-on collision between a Chevy Suburban and a Dump Truck on Highway 348 in Delta
Three dead in head-on collision between suburban and dump truck

Latest News

Kwanzaa is the non-religious observation of African Americans’ ancestral roots. It celebrates...
Kwanzaa begins with celebration of unity
CDOT announces Monday closure at Vail Pass on I-70
Search and rescue crews line a Sharp County Road searching for a plane crash.
First responders on scene of plane crash in Arkansas
Snow squalls across Northwest Colorado
The U.S. National Weather Service issues several weather warnings