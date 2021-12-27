Mesa County has seen recent slowing in new COVID-19 cases

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - According to Mesa County Public Health, Mesa County has seen a recent slowing in new cases and hospitalizations from record highs just one month ago.

Not only has Mesa County seen a decrease in cases but so have Delta and Montrose counties.

A Mesa County Public Health press release, which was sent out earlier this week, states that new cases have been slowed down. Still, hospital capacity remains limited; hospital bed availability is currently at less than 10 percent.

According to the Mesa County COVID-19 Data Dashboard, which was last updated December 24. There have been 81 new cases since the previous report in Mesa County and there are approximately 29,870 total cases.

As of Friday, 38 Mesa County Residents were in the hospital because of COVID-19. In the past two weeks, there have been 26 deaths.

In the press release Jeff Kuhr, the director of Public Health for Mesa County said: “Mesa County’s hospitals have been working in close collaboration since the beginning of the pandemic. Each has surge and other capacity and staffing plans and work to make sure we’re leveraging all available community resources.”

Delta County has also seen a downward trend since the last update on December 23. According to the Delta County Health Department COVID-19 dashboard, the one-week case count was 22. There are currently two patients in the hospital, and the percentage positivity is 6.4 percent.

And in Montrose County, there have been seven new cases since the last update on December 24, which has been reported on the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. In the previous two weeks, there have been 16 deaths.

The Omicron variant, as we know, has already been detected in Colorado and, according to the press release states the experience from other parts of the world is this variant will spread quickly. And as we have mentioned before, the Mesa County Public Health states taking precautions like vaccines, boosters, and masks while indoors can slow COVID-19 and keep the community safer.

