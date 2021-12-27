Advertisement

Mesa County has seen recent slowing in new COVID-19 cases

Mesa County Health Department
Mesa County Health Department((KKCO/KJCT))
By Cristian Sida
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 6:50 PM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - According to Mesa County Public Health, Mesa County has seen a recent slowing in new cases and hospitalizations from record highs just one month ago.

Not only has Mesa County seen a decrease in cases but so have Delta and Montrose counties.

A Mesa County Public Health press release, which was sent out earlier this week, states that new cases have been slowed down. Still, hospital capacity remains limited; hospital bed availability is currently at less than 10 percent.

According to the Mesa County COVID-19 Data Dashboard, which was last updated December 24. There have been 81 new cases since the previous report in Mesa County and there are approximately 29,870 total cases.

As of Friday, 38 Mesa County Residents were in the hospital because of COVID-19. In the past two weeks, there have been 26 deaths.

In the press release Jeff Kuhr, the director of Public Health for Mesa County said: “Mesa County’s hospitals have been working in close collaboration since the beginning of the pandemic. Each has surge and other capacity and staffing plans and work to make sure we’re leveraging all available community resources.”

Delta County has also seen a downward trend since the last update on December 23. According to the Delta County Health Department COVID-19 dashboard, the one-week case count was 22. There are currently two patients in the hospital, and the percentage positivity is 6.4 percent.

And in Montrose County, there have been seven new cases since the last update on December 24, which has been reported on the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. In the previous two weeks, there have been 16 deaths.

The Omicron variant, as we know, has already been detected in Colorado and, according to the press release states the experience from other parts of the world is this variant will spread quickly. And as we have mentioned before, the Mesa County Public Health states taking precautions like vaccines, boosters, and masks while indoors can slow COVID-19 and keep the community safer.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colorado State Patrol troopers responded to the scene of a head-on collision at Unaweep Ave....
Colorado State Patrol troopers respond to number of traffic accidents on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day
Rollover accident by Colorado-Utah border
One dead, three transported to hospital after rollover accident
Puppy with Heart Murmur Asking for a Christmas Miracle - Ebert
Animal shelter asking for a miracle this Christmas
Officers with the Grand Junction Police Department responded to the scene.
William Alcavage, 42, arrested after allegedly pulling knife out at Smoker Friendly customer
Head-on collision between a Chevy Suburban and a Dump Truck on Highway 348 in Delta
Three dead in head-on collision between suburban and dump truck

Latest News

Snow squalls across Northwest Colorado
The U.S. National Weather Service issued several weather warnings
Colorado State Patrol troopers responded to the scene of a head-on collision at Unaweep Ave....
Colorado State Patrol troopers respond to number of traffic accidents on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day
Christmas in Grand Junction
Christmas in Grand Junction
First Responders Working the Holidays
First Responders Working the Holidays