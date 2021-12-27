Rare heart surgery performed on fetus for second time in history

CLEVELAND (WEWS) - Ohio doctors were able to successfully remove a tumor off of an unborn baby’s heart.

It’s only the second time in medical history the fetal surgery has been done.

“I have people tell me he’s definitely a miracle, that he’s a gift from God,” Samantha Drinnon, the mom, said. “And he’s meant to do something crazy in this world.”

The male fetus is now 5 months old.

“It’s very surreal. It’s very overwhelming,” Drinnon said.

But 6 months into the pregnancy, the odds were not in his favor.

“April, we found out that Ryland had a cardiac teratoma, which is a tumor growing on his heart,” Drinnon said.

His condition is one that doctors don’t see often.

“They’re incredibly rare. Overall, they’re only like one in 40,000 births,” Dr. Darrell Cass, the director of fetal surgery and Fetal Care Center at the Cleveland Clinic said. “And then to have it in this heart location is way less common.”

A successful removal of that tumor is even rarer. The procedure has only been done a few times worldwide and succeeded just once.

“The odds were absolutely against us. And we were confident that we assembled the right team,” Cass said.

After discussing and weighing options, the doctors and Drinnon agreed surgery was the way to go.

The fetal surgery was done on May 7 and it took 4 hours.

“Dr. Nausea did what he might do on a baby after birth. He did a cut toward the middle of the chest to open up the ribcage to expose this little baby’s heart to help peel the tumor off of the heart. Pretty amazing stuff,” Cass said.

It was a success.

“Fortunately, little Ryland inside of the mom’s womb and the mom both recovered beautifully,” Cass said.

“Some of the nurses that were in my room, they told me that they cried and they are still crying tears over it. Just because like, it was the craziest thing they’ve ever experienced too,” Drinnon said.

After the removal, he was put back in his mother’s stomach for 10 weeks before he came out early.

“At 36 weeks and three days he made his entrance into the world,” Drinnon said.

“It’s heartwarming. It’s unbelievable,” Cass said.

And soon she’ll tell him this heroic story.

“One day he’s gonna ask, like, ‘What is this crazy spot on my chest?’ and I’m gonna tell him that you went through something crazy that no baby can really say they went through,” Drinnon said.

The baby is healthy, but Samantha said they still go back for blood work and to make sure his heart is working correctly.

