Road work projects affecting traffic for the week of Dec. 27
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 12:36 PM MST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Road work projects affecting traffic for the week of Dec. 27.
The following are City of Grand Junction Projects with travel restrictions:
- 24 Rd. and G Road Bridge Replacement Project
- G Road is closed from west of Spanish Trail Drive to 24 Rd.
- Access Canyon View Park from either 24 Rd. or 24 1/2 Rd. only
- A detour route will be in place
- Anticipated completion is May 2022
- Lincoln Park Stadium Improvement Project
- Northbound 12th St. has been reduced to one lane south of North Avenue
- Delays can be expected, alternate routes advised
- Anticipated completion is March 2022
The following are non-City of Grand Junction Projects with travel restrictions:
- 1st St. and Grand Avenue Improvement Project (Colorado Department of Transportation)
- Project work is currently in a planned Winter shutdown
- 1st St. and Grand Avenue is now open (in all four directions)
- The project will resume in Spring
- Anticipated completion is May 2022
- E Road Reconstruction between 31 Rd. and 32 Rd. (Mesa County)
- Expect full road closures with a well-marked detour route at various locations
- Be aware of the 15-mph reduced speed limit, along with increased law enforcement
- Resident access will be maintained
- Alternate routes advised
- Work hours: Monday through Saturday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Anticipated completion is January 2022
- North Avenue Waterline Replacement Project (Ute Water)
- Utility Construction on North Avenue from 29 Rd. to I-70B
- Expect intermittent lane closures and delays
- Anticipated completion is late April 2022
- 34 Rd. Government Highline Canal Bridge Project (Mesa County)
- 34 Rd. is closed to through traffic between US Hwy 6 and G Road
- A detour route will be in place
- Anticipated completion is early May 2022
