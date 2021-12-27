Advertisement

Semi-truck rolls over leaving officers to clean-up its load

The semi-truck was loaded with free-floating trash that was tarped down.
Semi-truck rollers over on Redlands Parkway
Semi-truck rollers over on Redlands Parkway(Adam Woodbrey)
By Madelynn Fellet
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 11:33 AM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Around 9 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 27, the Grand Junction Police Department responded to a semi-truck which rolled-over on its side turning eastbound on Redlands Parkway towards 24 Rd.

Semi-truck rollers over on Redlands Parkway
Semi-truck rollers over on Redlands Parkway(Adam Woodbrey)

According to GJPD, the semi had turned onto Redlands Parkway from Riverside Parkway and rolled-over as it turned eastbound on Redlands Parkway towards 24 Rd.

Police officers found the semi was loaded with free-floating trash that was tarped down. Officers cut the tarp and released the garbage to allow for easier clean-up. Officers estimate it would take an hour and a half to two hours to clean-up the semi’s load.

GJPD reports only the driver was in the semi at the time of the rollover and was uninjured. Officers also report no other cars were involved. They are investigating speed as a factor.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colorado State Patrol troopers responded to the scene of a head-on collision at Unaweep Ave....
Colorado State Patrol troopers respond to number of traffic accidents on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day
Puppy with Heart Murmur Asking for a Christmas Miracle - Ebert
Animal shelter asking for a miracle this Christmas
CDOT announces Monday closure at Vail Pass on I-70
Snow squalls across Northwest Colorado
The U.S. National Weather Service issues several weather warnings
Rollover accident by Colorado-Utah border
One dead, three transported to hospital after rollover accident

Latest News

CDOT crews working avalanche mitigation
Morning Closure for I-70 in the Vail Pass
CDOT announces Monday closure at Vail Pass on I-70
Snow squalls across Northwest Colorado
The U.S. National Weather Service issues several weather warnings
Mesa County Health Department
Mesa County has seen recent slowing in new COVID-19 cases