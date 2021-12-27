Semi-truck rolls over revealing its load of garbage

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Around 9 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 27, the Grand Junction Police Department responded to a semi-truck which rolled-over on its side turning eastbound on Redlands Parkway towards 24 Rd.

Semi-truck rollers over on Redlands Parkway (Adam Woodbrey)

According to GJPD, the semi had turned onto Redlands Parkway from Riverside Parkway and rolled-over as it turned eastbound on Redlands Parkway towards 24 Rd.

Police officers found the semi was loaded with free-floating trash that was tarped down. Officers cut the tarp and released the garbage to allow for easier clean-up. Officers estimate it would take an hour and a half to two hours to clean-up the semi’s load.

GJPD reports only the driver was in the semi at the time of the rollover and was uninjured. Officers also report no other cars were involved. They are investigating speed as a factor.

