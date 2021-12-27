Top 10 Sports Moments of 2021 - #6 Rifle Football wins State Championship

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - We’re counting down the Top 10 Sports Moments of the Year, here’s #6:

The Rifle Bears won their 4th Football State Title in school history in 2021!

The Rifle Bears had nothing to lose after being told their season would be cut short and move to the spring because of Covid-19. They got a new coach in March and lost most of their seniors, but none of that seemed phased them.

The Titans lead at halftime of the Championship Game 20-13 but the Bears came back in the second half and went on to win, 35-34!

Congratulations to the Rifle Bears Football Team for making our #6 KKCO Sports Moment of the Year.

