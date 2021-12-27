Advertisement

The U.S. National Weather Service issued several weather warnings

Snow squalls across Northwest Colorado
Snow squalls across Northwest Colorado((KKCO/KJCT))
By Cristian Sida
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 6:56 PM MST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The United States National Weather Service in Grand Junction has issued several weather warnings for the Grand Junction area.

The U.S. National Weather Service reported snow squalls across Northwest Colorado and winter storms moving through the area that will continue throughout the night. The weather services state heavy snow will bring about moderate to significant impact across the mountains of eastern Utah and western Colorado through Monday.

