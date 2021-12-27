The U.S. National Weather Service issued several weather warnings

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The United States National Weather Service in Grand Junction has issued several weather warnings for the Grand Junction area.

The U.S. National Weather Service reported snow squalls across Northwest Colorado and winter storms moving through the area that will continue throughout the night. The weather services state heavy snow will bring about moderate to significant impact across the mountains of eastern Utah and western Colorado through Monday.

