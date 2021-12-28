Advertisement

2 children killed, 4 injured in South Florida hit-and-run

A hit-and-run in South Florida on Monday left two children dead and four others hospitalized,...
A hit-and-run in South Florida on Monday left two children dead and four others hospitalized, police said.(Source: WSVN via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 6:39 PM MST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILTON MANORS, Fla. (AP) — Two children were killed and another four children were hospitalized with injuries when a car plowed into them and fled the scene in South Florida.

The Broward County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that it was investigating what happened Monday outside an apartment building in Wilton Manors, Florida, along with the Wilton Manors Police and Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue.

The sheriff’s office didn’t immediately provide ages for any of the children.

Steven Gollan, a battalion chief with the Fort Lauderdale Fire Department, said at a news conference Monday night that the hospitalized children were “severely injured.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colorado State Patrol troopers responded to the scene of a head-on collision at Unaweep Ave....
Colorado State Patrol troopers respond to number of traffic accidents on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day
Puppy with Heart Murmur Asking for a Christmas Miracle - Ebert
Animal shelter asking for a miracle this Christmas
CDOT announces Monday closure at Vail Pass on I-70
Semi-truck rollers over on Redlands Parkway
Semi-truck rolls over revealing its load of garbage
Snow squalls across Northwest Colorado
The U.S. National Weather Service issues several weather warnings

Latest News

Joey Casias was a 38-year-old UPS driver and father of three. He is being remembered as a...
Suspected carjacker charged in killing of good Samaritan
Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) goes past Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) during...
NBA changes COVID protocols, shortens path to return to play
Elizabeth Holmes walks into federal court in San Jose, Calif., Friday, Dec. 17, 2021.
Holmes jury ends fourth inconclusive day of deliberations
Travelers queue up at the United American Airlines check-in kiosks in the terminal of Denver...
Omicron, storms disrupt air travel for 4th consecutive day