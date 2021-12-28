6 ‘crash responder vehicles’ hit over the last 3 days in Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Over the past few days, Colorado State Patrol says six collisions with crash responder vehicles took place on I-70. These crashes happened between December 25 and 27.

“Road conditions can change in an instant and drivers need to be prepared to stop or navigate difficult conditions,” warned Col. Matthew C. Packard. Colorado State Patrol “Last year troopers around the state cited 482 drivers for violations related to tire and chain restrictions for vehicles of all types on our roadways. If you fail to prepare your vehicle properly, the crash you cause may not stop at property damage – it may take a life.”

CSP sent a press release Tuesday detailing the six crashes.

12/25/21 – CDOT plow operator stopped to direct traffic for a crash on I-70 near milepost 53 when it was struck by a passenger van that was sliding out of control on the icy highway. The plow was on the shoulder to the right of the fog line when struck.

12/25/21 – Colorado State Patrol trooper was investigating a crash on I-70 near milepost 56 when his patrol car was struck by a passing motorist sliding out of control. The plow was on the shoulder to the right of the fog line when struck.

12/26/21 – Trooper was stationary on I-70 to protect towing operations that required a lane closure. Emergency lights were on and included an arrow stick. A Dodge Caravan crashed into the rear corner of the patrol car.

12/26/21 – Trooper was stationary on I-70 near milepost 129 in Glenwood Canyon handling a crash scene when struck from behind. The vehicle had improper tires and lost control on the icy roadway.

12/27/21 - Colorado State Patrol Hazmat vehicle responded to a crash on I-70 in Glenwood Canyon that was blocking the roadway. A second vehicle lost control when it was trying to avoid the crashed car and hit the crashed car, pushing it into the patrol vehicle.

12/27/21 – Colorado State Patrol Hazmat vehicle was parked on the side of the road on I-70 as the trooper was investigating another crash. A Dodge Ram spun out of control and struck the side of the patrol vehicle. The driver of the Dodge Ram then fled the scene.

According to the Emergency Responder Safety Institute, as of December 22, sixty-three deaths of first responders have been reported nationally happened on the roadside while working.

“In each of these six crashes the troopers and CDOT worker were able to return home to their loved ones,” stated Col. Packard. “We know how lucky this truly is and we know that the next crash may not have the same outcome. Slow down in snow and icy conditions and for goodness sake, move over if you see roadside workers.”

Drivers traveling on I-70 should watch the weather forecast and prepare the vehicle appropriately.

