Advertisement

Betty White shares her secrets for a long, happy life ahead of centennial birthday

Comedy legend Betty White told People magazine she tries to always find the positive in any...
Comedy legend Betty White told People magazine she tries to always find the positive in any situation.(People Magazine)
By CNN staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 1:58 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The loveable Betty White is sharing her secrets to a happy life ahead of her 100th birthday on Jan. 17.

The comedy legend told People magazine she tries to always find the positive in any situation.

She says she was born “a cockeyed optimist” and gets it from her mom.

White also joked that she avoids eating anything green.

She has had a long career in Hollywood, with roles in the “Mary Tyler Moore Show,” “The Golden Girls,” and “Hot in Cleveland.”

But now, the animal advocate enjoys completing crossword puzzles and watching golf at her home in Los Angeles.

Her famous friends, like Sandra Bullock, Ryan Reynolds and Ted Danson, all praise White for her humor and kindness.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Breakdown of license renewal fees
New state license plate laws to take effect in 2022
Semi-truck rollers over on Redlands Parkway
Semi-truck rolls over revealing its load of garbage
CDOT announces Monday closure at Vail Pass on I-70
Snow squalls across Northwest Colorado
The U.S. National Weather Service issues several weather warnings
D51 Keeping Schools Open Plan being updated
District 51 updates future masking protocols

Latest News

FILE - UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson runs with the ball during the second half of...
Holiday Bowl scrapped as virus issues hit UCLA before kickoff
An Amber Alert has been issued for Rachel Zecena, 6, and her mother, Balvanera Esperanz...
Amber Alert issued for 6-year-old Georgia girl, mother believed abducted by child’s father
People wait in a long line to get tested for COVID-19 in Times Square, New York, Monday, Dec....
US move to shorten COVID-19 isolation stirs confusion, doubt
Low visibility and downed powerlines from snow have closed roads in Northern California....
‘So difficult’: Winter snow, cold slam Northwest and Sierra
FILE - New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo prepares to board a helicopter after announcing his...
DA: No charges for Cuomo from allegations by 2 women