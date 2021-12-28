City of Glenwood Springs implements city-wide mask mandate due to COVID-19 spread

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The City of Glenwood Springs has issued a public health order requiring all individuals two years of age or older to wear a face covering over their nose and month when entering, inside, or moving within any public indoor space within city limits.

The order will go into effect on Dec. 29 at 12:01 a.m. and will remain in effect until further notice. The city is planning to reevaluate the public health order in January 2022 with advisement from local public health professionals and hospitals.

The City of Glenwood Springs has made this decision upon recommendation from Valley View Hospital and the latest data from public health officials to reduce community transmission of COVID-19.

A press release from the city reads, “According to public health officials, the Omicron variant is more contagious than any previous variant and is now the leading form of COVID-19 in the United States. Garfield, Eagle and Pitkin counties have seen dramatic increases in COVID-19 case rates recently. The test positivity rate in Garfield County has doubled in the last week from approximately 8% to 16%.”

“Reducing infections is a critical regional concern because we are seeing a dramatic increase in cases and the Omicron variant is so infectious,” said Assistant City Manager Jenn Ooton. “Requiring masks indoors is one of several precautions we can take to combat COVID and we encourage folks to continue utilizing other strategies like getting tested, getting vaccinated, and staying home if you’re sick.”

The city deemed immediate issuance of this public health order as reasonable and necessary under the existing circumstances and necessary for the preservation of the public health, safety, and welfare.

Click here, to read the city’s public health order in its entirety.

