I-70 crash blocking westbound lane
Motorists should expect delays.
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 10:28 AM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Colorado Department of Transportation is reporting a crash on I-70 westbound. According to CDOT the crash is between Exit 87: US 6; Rifle and Exit 75: Parachute (2 miles west of the Rifle area) at Mile Point 82.
According to CDOT the vehicle is blocking the left lane and a tow is on scene. Motorists should expect delays.
For more information, please visit codot.gov.
