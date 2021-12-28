Advertisement

Increase in holiday shopping at local businesses

Colorado Baby
Colorado Baby((KKCO/KJCT))
By Cristian Sida
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 7:28 PM MST|Updated: seconds ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Megan Alfaro, owner of Colorado Baby in Downtown Grand Junction says this holiday shopping season has been their best one.

”People really came out and shopped locally ,and we were able to do a pretty good job with keeping stock available for people which really helped,” added Alfaro.

Alfaro states that over the last two years people have become even more aware of shopping locally. “But again it’s a matter of people trying to support their local businesses,” said Alfaro.

And well this year several locally owned businesses saw an increase in sales. “I know I’ve talked to a lot of local business owners Downtown on Main Street and a lot of them have said the same thing. That this has been one of their best years if not their best year,” mentioned Alfaro.

Even last year  with the pandemic she says Downtown shops had a great turn out. “We saw even more so this year because people were way more comfortable with going and shopping in-person this year versus last year,” said Alfaro.

Alfaro and other local businesses say they are grateful for the community doing their Christmas shopping Downtown. “A big thank you to the local community for supporting your local businesses,” added Alfaro.

