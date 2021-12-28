New state license plate laws to take effect in 2022

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -Starting Jan. 1, 2022, drivers in Colorado will have to begin getting new license plates as part of the the state’s license plate reissue program, which the state says aims to improve safety for first responders and driver, by ensuring cars have reflective and legible license plates.

The process for transferring license plates is also changing under the new law. Under the License Plate Expiration on Change of Ownership Act, for Class C vehicles, the license plate will expire when the owner’s title or interest in the vehicle is transferred to a new owner. However, the original owner can use the same combination of new letters and numbers while registering a new vehicle. But to do so, the owner will first have to apply for a personalized license plate at an additional cost. New license plates will be printed and mailed to the owner. According to the Division of Motor Vehicles, the older plates will no longer be valid to use.

The D.M.V. says the license plate reissue program will enhance public safety, by making sure all vehicles registered in Colorado have license plates that are reflective and visible in low-light settings by removing the old plates from circulation. The new plates are intended to allow first responders to more easily read license plates. The D.M.V. further says drivers will also benefit from the more reflective plates, in situations when another vehicle may be stalled on the side of the road during times when there is little light.

Coloradans can expect to have pay a fee as part of the License Plate Reissue Program. Fees will vary, depending on the particular desired plate.

For Standard Plates, which are issued by county motor vehicle offices: Replacing a standard plate with a new plate that has a different number than an old plate.

-Cost to issue is $4.73

-No Renewal Fee.

Replacing a Standard Plate that has your plate’s current number (personalized):

-Cost to Issue is $68.06

-Renewal is $25

For Designer Plates: Plates that have more detailed and artistic background than Standard Plates. Replacing a Designer Plate with a Designer Plate with a new license number:

-Cost to Issue is $33.06

-No Renewal Fee.

Replacing a personalized Designer Plate with a Designer Plate with same personalization:

-Cost to Issue is $93.06

-Renewal is $50.

Historic Plates: These plates also have more details and artistic backgrounds than Standard Plates. Replacing Historical Plate with a Designer Plate that has a new license number:

-Cost to Issue $118.06

-Renewal is $15

Specialty Plates with the Same Design: These plates have a background honoring specific groups or organizations. Replacing a Specialty Plate with a Specialty Plate of the same design that has a new number:

-Cost to Issue is $8.06

-No Renewal Fee.

Replacing a Specialty Plate with the same design and same personalization:

-Cost to Issue is $68.06

-Renewal is $25

Specialty Plates with a new design: These are specially designed plates, with backgrounds honoring specific groups or organizations. Replacing Specialty Plate with a Specialty plate with a new design that has a new license number:

-Cost to Issue is $58.06

-No Renewal Fee

Replacing a Specialty Plate with a new design and keep your personalization:

-Cost to Issue is $68.06

-Renewal is $25.

