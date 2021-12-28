Advertisement

Rental car shortages

Action Rent-A-Car
Action Rent-A-Car((KKCO/KJCT))
By Cristian Sida
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 7:40 PM MST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Rental car shortages is a nationwide issue that has been occurring since the beginning of the pandemic and this holiday season consumers have felt the impact.

Action Rent A Car owner, David Ward says the shortages have to do with supply shortages, labor shortages and demand.

He says that during the holidays it gets busy, since everyone is traveling and rentals sell out instantly.

“Big companies can shuffle cars from one place to another. If they have cars and need them somewhere else. But we being local we don’t have locations to draw from. We just rent what we have,” said Ward.

Ward says making reservations ahead of time can most likely help you score a rental.

