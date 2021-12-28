Advertisement

Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Kira’

Kira loves attention and to play. She needs someone to be her best friend who can keep up.
Kira
Kira(Gray TV)
By Natasha Lynn
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 11:18 AM MST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Meet our pet of the week, Kira! She’s a lively and sweet year and a half Husky German Shepherd mix. She came to Roice-Hurst from the Delta area and is still very much a puppy looking for her forever home!

Kira loves attention and to play. She needs someone active to be her best friend who can keep up. She needs a home with lots of love and patience to train with her. As she still needs to build trust with someone. She was returned to Roice-Hurst recently after the previous adopter couldn’t keep up with her energy.

If you are up for taking on a loving, high-energy pup then call 970-434-7337 to meet Kira.

To view all of their available pets please visit: https://rhhumanesociety.org/available-pets/

To make your tax-deductible donation: https://rhhumanesociety.app.neoncrm.com/np/clients/rhhumanesociety/donation.jsp?campaign=6&

To visit the Roice-Hurst wish list of their most needed supplies for the pets and the shelter: https://rhhumanesociety.org/wish-list/

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Semi-truck rollers over on Redlands Parkway
Semi-truck rolls over revealing its load of garbage
CDOT announces Monday closure at Vail Pass on I-70
Snow squalls across Northwest Colorado
The U.S. National Weather Service issues several weather warnings
D51 Keeping Schools Open Plan being updated
District 51 updates future masking protocols
Breakdown of license renewal fees
New state license plate laws to take effect in 2022

Latest News

Six Crash Responder Vehicles Struck Over Three Days
Six Crash Responder Vehicles Struck Over Three Days
Colorado Department of Transportation
I-70 crash blocking westbound lane
Breakdown of license renewal fees
New state license plate laws to take effect in 2022
Law to make license plates more reflective
New state license plate laws to take effect in 2022