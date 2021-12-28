Top 10 Sports Moments of 2021 - #5 CMU Men’s Basketball wins RMAC Championship

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - We’re counting down the Top 10 Sports Moments of the Year, here’s #5:

This week, we have a special two-for-one. We haven’t had local sports over the holiday break, so our featured Athlete(s) of the Week are also our #5 Best Sports Moment of the Year.

If you don’t remember, the cCMU Men’s Basketball Team was absolutely amazing in the 2020-21 season. They won 11 games in a row and finished the season with an incredible 21-1 record. They earned a #1 seed in the NCAA DII National Tournament (where they took their only other loss of the season.)

Winning the RMAC Regular Season Title and the RMAC Tournament for a second straight year is so monumental you could argue it should be our #1 Sports Moment of the Year.

Congratulations to the 2020-21 CMU Men’s Basketball Team for making our #5 KKCO Sports Moment of the Year.

We still need you to vote for YOUR number one, FAVORITE sports moment of 2021 HERE!

