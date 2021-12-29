Advertisement

Health department identifies three cases of the Omicron variant in Mesa County

According to the health department, two of the residents are under the age of 60 and the third is a teenager.
2019 Novel Coronavirus illustration provided by US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention,...
2019 Novel Coronavirus illustration provided by US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, on texture with OMICRON VARIANT lettering, finished graphic(ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By Madelynn Fellet
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 12:20 PM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Mesa County Public Health has identified three Mesa County residents who have tested positive for the Omicron COVID-19 variant. According to the health department, two people are under the age of 60 and one is a teenager.

MCPH recommends individuals get vaccinated and get their booster shots when eligible. They strongly recommend the use of face coverings in public indoor spaces regardless of vaccination status.

The health department also recommends additional prevention measures such as staying home when sick, limiting large gatherings, and frequently washing hands. Additionally, a monoclonal antibody treatment center is open through Jan. 3 in Fruita, for those who have tested positive or have a recent high-risk exposure to COVID-19.

Free tests are available at three community testing sites at the Mesa County Fairgrounds, Colorado Mesa University, and Long Family Park.

MCPH offers COVID-19 vaccines at their community vaccination site, located at 510 29 ½ Rd., Wednesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Walk-ins are accepted but appointments are encouraged. Pediatric (5-17) vaccines are given by appointment only.

For more information, please visit health.mesacounty.us.

