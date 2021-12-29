Mesa County Valley School District 51 planning to end instance-specific mask requirements

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Mesa County Valley School District 51 is planning on introducing a revised mask policy for schools come early February.

Current policy requires schools to mask-up for fourteen calendar days if their student populations reach two percent COVID-19 positivity. Individual classes are also currently required to wear masks for fourteen calendar days if any student or staff member in that class tests positive. The district does not currently require students, faculty, and staff at-large to wear masks.

By Feb. 7, the district is planning to stop those requirements, citing lowering case numbers in the area and the availability of vaccines for children ages five and older.

District 51 Assistant Superintendent Dr. Brian Hill shared that, ”We’re going to monitor the data, we’re going to continue to have conversations leading up to that February 7 date, and then we’ll make a determination closer to that time and we’ll let families know a little details (sic.) about what the plan would look like after February 7 because we’re still working things out at this time.”

The district is stressing that they are working to get schools as closely back to “normal” as possible. The district is also saying plans for COVID-19 safety will be adjusted according to any emerging circumstances.

