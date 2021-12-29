Snowfall comes to the Grand Valley

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Grand Valley saw snowfall on Monday night and into Tuesday.

According to the meteorologist Erin Walter with the National Weather Service office in Grand Junction, a strong low pressure system is behind all the snow. The Grand Valley got about two to five inches of snow from Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Walter shared that, “We are expecting one to three inches over the Grand Valley with this, and those higher rates expected overnight, but there still might be some lingering showers early in the morning.”

The weather service is expecting another round of snowfall in the area on Tuesday night.

The City of Grand Junction is providing details on how crews keep snow from piling up on roadways to keep traffic moving. According to Trent Prall, Public Works Director for the City of Grand Junction, “This morning, we had, at about 5 o’clock, we had seven trucks on route... We had seven different routes throughout the city that take a look at all of our collector roads and arterial roads.”

The city and the weather service are reminding the public to expect icy roads on Tuesday night and to be careful while driving. According to the National Weather Service, the back-to-back snowfall the Grand Valley saw on Monday and Tuesday seeing is not so abnormal, but the prolonged past week of systems bringing moisture to the area was a bit out of the ordinary.

Prall further added that, “Expect the icy roads and now for the remainder of the week. We’re anticipating maybe as much as six inches of snow just on Friday alone.”

The Grand valley is seeing above average liquid precipitation for the month of December, according to Walter. She also explained that so far snowfall has been below average for the month, but these recent systems are expected to put the area back into those average ranges.

Grand Junction is asking drivers to give plow trucks a wide berth on the roads as they get the snow off streets around the city.

