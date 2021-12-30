110-year sentence for trucker reduced to 10 by governor

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Governor Jared Polis has reduced the sentence of Rogel Aguilera-Mederos’ sentence from 110 years to 10 years.

This comes after Aguilera-Mederos applied for clemency.

To read the governor’s executive order, click here.

To read the governor’s letter to Aguilera-Mederos regarding his sentencing, click here.

