Two Colorado cities evacuated by wind-driven wildfire

According to the Associated Press, "The entire town of Superior, which has about 13,000...
According to the Associated Press, "The entire town of Superior, which has about 13,000 residents, was ordered to evacuate Thursday because of a fire that has spread northwest of town, which is about 23 miles northwest of Denver."(ABC News Channel KUSA feed)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 2:11 PM MST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Colo. (AP) - Residents of two northern Colorado cities were ordered to evacuate Thursday because of wildfire driven by strong winds.

The City of Louisville, was has a population of 21,000, was evacuated after residents in Superior, which has 13,000 residents, were told to leave.

Superior is about 20 miles northwest of Denver. Louisville is just 4 miles northeast of Superior.

A nearby portion of U.S. Highway 36 was also shut down because of a wildfire. It’s one of several blazes that started in the area as winds have gusted up to 105 mph.

