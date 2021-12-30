Advertisement

First identified cases of COVID-19 Omicron Variant in Mesa County

Mesa County Health Department
Mesa County Health Department((KKCO/KJCT))
By Cristian Sida
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 7:24 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - According to the Mesa County Public Health, there have been three Mesa County residents who have tested positive for the Omicron COVID-19 variant. The cases include two individuals under the age of 60 as well as a teenager. These individuals have not needed to visit the hospital.

According to statewide data, more than 90 percent of COVID-19 cases here in Colorado are now the Omicron variant, a significant increase from a few weeks ago.

”So these three individuals went in for a COVID-19 test, and when the test came back positive, these tests were then further sequenced. These tests were being investigated to see if they had some other variant in them that we haven’t seen already. So, these individuals’ tests didn’t come back as delta variants or any of the other variants we’ve seen. They come back as the omicron variant, and it’s the first three we’ve seen in Mesa County” said Stefany Busch with Mesa County Public Health.

Health officials say they are still investigating these cases.

